Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 620135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.72 ($0.03).

Oncimmune Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -412.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncimmune had a net margin of 581.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.74%.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

