Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 16.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
