Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 958,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 260,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

