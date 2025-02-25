MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 361 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Clorox by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

