Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,377 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.06 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.38.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.