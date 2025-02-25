Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 256,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 881,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

