DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15, RTT News reports. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 1,714,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $47.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $132,408.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Earnings History for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.