DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15, RTT News reports. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCN stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 1,714,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $47.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $132,408.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

