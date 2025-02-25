2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 19493217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

2x Ether ETF Stock Down 19.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

2x Ether ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF ( NYSEARCA:ETHU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

