Edge Capital Group LLC Has $562,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average of $823.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

