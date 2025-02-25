Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Embark Early Education Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
