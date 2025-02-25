UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45, Zacks reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $188.50 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

