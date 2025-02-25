MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

