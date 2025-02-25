Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 50,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

