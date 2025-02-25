MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.10 and its 200 day moving average is $536.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

