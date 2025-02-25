EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $576,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $558.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $509.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.