Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $475.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

