Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.