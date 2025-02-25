Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Dividend History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

