Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

