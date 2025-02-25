Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.92. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

