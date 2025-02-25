Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

