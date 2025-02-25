ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Up 1.0 %

EXLS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.