Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $133.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

