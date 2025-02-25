Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 6,168,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 2,350,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.49.

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

