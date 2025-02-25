New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VSE were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $24,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 121.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth about $11,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in VSE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,437,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

VSE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. VSE’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

