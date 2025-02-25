Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 129 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 55,089.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.2 %

NewMarket stock opened at $555.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.23. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.