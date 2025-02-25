Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) vs. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Head to Head Survey

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biora Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 17 0 2.85

Biora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 19,066.67%. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus target price of $1,000.28, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.7% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $892,000.00 0.61 -$124.11 million ($13.04) -0.01 Eli Lilly and Company $45.04 billion 18.56 $10.59 billion $11.71 75.31

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics N/A N/A -332.47% Eli Lilly and Company 23.51% 85.24% 16.19%

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Biora Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

