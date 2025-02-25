Analyzing Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Curbline Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $729.23 billion 0.00 $156.92 million ($1.08) -9.97 Curbline Properties $110.69 million 23.08 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.9% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -5.78% -2.40% -1.08% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

