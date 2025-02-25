Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DWAS opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

