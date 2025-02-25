PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.85 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.