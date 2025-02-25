PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.85 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.