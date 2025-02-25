New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 440 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,969,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

