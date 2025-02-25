Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.

Sempra Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $18.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,581,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

