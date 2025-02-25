CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.10 and its 200-day moving average is $536.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

