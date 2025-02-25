Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 2375979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

