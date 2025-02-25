B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.60 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 284.97 ($3.60), with a volume of 14598252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.67).

Several research firms have commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 510 ($6.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Investec set a 495.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.94 ($6.98).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 12,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($56,947.25). 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

