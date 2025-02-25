Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $236,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 80.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 951,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 698,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 406,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
SunOpta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.79.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
