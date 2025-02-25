Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $333,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 4.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.