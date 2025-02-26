15,812 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in YETI by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in YETI by 209.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

