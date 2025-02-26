First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.22 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

