696 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.