696 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.