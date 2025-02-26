iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

