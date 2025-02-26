Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3,676.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE COF opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

