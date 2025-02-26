American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

