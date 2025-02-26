Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $96,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DocuSign by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

