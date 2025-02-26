Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

