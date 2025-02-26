Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.