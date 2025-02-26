Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

