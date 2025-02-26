Arcadis (ARCAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Arcadis to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcadis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $75.00.
Arcadis Company Profile
