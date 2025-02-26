Arcadis (ARCAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Arcadis to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.