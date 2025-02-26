Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $21,318.19 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $21,318.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,106,377.11. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

