Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,582 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

