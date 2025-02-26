Analyzing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Thunderbird Resources Equity (OTCMKTS:GMXRQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Thunderbird Resources Equity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.63 $392.75 million $1.54 3.14 Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Thunderbird Resources Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thunderbird Resources Equity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Thunderbird Resources Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Thunderbird Resources Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 20.99% 16.22% 8.79% Thunderbird Resources Equity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Thunderbird Resources Equity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Thunderbird Resources Equity

Thunderbird Resources Equity Inc, formerly GMX Resources Inc., is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of leasehold acreage in multiple resource plays. The Company is focused on the development of the hydrocarbon formations in East Texas including the Cotton Valley Sands (CVS) layer in the Schuler formation and the Upper, Middle and Haynesville/Lower Bossier layers of the Bossier formation (the Haynesville/Bossier Shale), in the Sabine Uplift of the Carthage, North Field primarily located in Harrison and Panola counties of East Texas. The Company has three subsidiaries: Diamond Blue Drilling Co. (Diamond Blue), which owns three drilling rigs; Endeavor Pipeline Inc. (Endeavor Pipeline), which operates its water supply and salt water disposal systems in its East Texas area, and Endeavor Gathering, LLC (Endeavor Gathering), which owns the natural gas gathering system and related equipment operated by Endeavor Pipeline.

